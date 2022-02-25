Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 04:35 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Victoria Beckham will rejoin with ‘Spice Girls’ for Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee?

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 04:35 pm
Victoria Beckham
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Victoria Beckham has left fans guessing about a Spice Girls reunion for the Queen’s Jubilee.

The 47-year-old singer, according to The Sun, signed certain paperwork revealing that she is still an active director of Spice Girls Ltd moments before the much-anticipated royal event.

“If she intended to leave the band and never play again, she would have resigned as a director last week,” a source told the site.

“She’d still get her cut of record sales, but she wouldn’t be involved in any decision-making, such as going on tour or performing,” the person explained.

“Victoria signing the confirmation papers as a director for another year shows she’s still an active member of The Spice Girls,” the publication noted.

The performance will be reportedly staged celebrate 70 years of the Queen on the throne.

The celebrations will “bring together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from the Queen’s seven-decade reign”.

Read More

51 mins ago
WATCH: Saeeda Imtiaz displays her curves in recent bold video

Actress Saeeda Imtiaz, popularly known for her role in Prime Minister Imran...
1 hour ago
Amna Ilyas draws intense criticism over bold statement

Model and actress Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic...
3 hours ago
Kendall Jenner recalls how her habit of writing diary helped quell ‘panic attacks’

Famed supermodel Kendall Jenner got candid about how she coped with mental...
3 hours ago
Malaika Arora gets trolled for wearing a strange thigh-high slit dress

One of the most stylish and fit mommies of Bollywood, Malaika Arora,...
4 hours ago
WATCH: Shilpa Shetty twerks with Jacqueline in this viral trend video

Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty delighted fans as she jumped onto the bandwagon...
4 hours ago
Amar Khan faces severe flak over backless blouse & revealing saree

Pakistani actress Amar Khan, who was dressed to the nines at the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Meghan Markle
3 mins ago
According to their supporters, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize next

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, will...
Saudi drones
8 mins ago
2 spy drones of Saudi-led coalition shot down in Yemen

SANAA - Yemen's Houthi militia announced on Friday they had shot down...
35 people, including 2 women arrested in crackdown against kite flying
10 mins ago
35 people, including 2 women arrested in crackdown against kite flying

LAHORE: Punjab Police have launched the clampdown across the province against kite...
Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi in heartfelt post
14 mins ago
Boney Kapoor remembers late wife Sridevi with fond memories; see post

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for his late wife, legendary...
Adsence Ad 300X600