Victoria Beckham will rejoin with ‘Spice Girls’ for Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee?

Victoria Beckham has left fans guessing about a Spice Girls reunion for the Queen’s Jubilee.

The 47-year-old singer, according to The Sun, signed certain paperwork revealing that she is still an active director of Spice Girls Ltd moments before the much-anticipated royal event.

“If she intended to leave the band and never play again, she would have resigned as a director last week,” a source told the site.

“She’d still get her cut of record sales, but she wouldn’t be involved in any decision-making, such as going on tour or performing,” the person explained.

“Victoria signing the confirmation papers as a director for another year shows she’s still an active member of The Spice Girls,” the publication noted.

The performance will be reportedly staged celebrate 70 years of the Queen on the throne.

The celebrations will “bring together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from the Queen’s seven-decade reign”.