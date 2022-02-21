WATCH: Aamir Liaquat enjoys a romantic date night with his wife Dania

Aamir Liaquat Hussian, who tied the knot for the third time, is enjoying his new journey as he is having a romantic date night with his new wife, Syeda Dania Shah. Earlier, the PTI MNA and host announced his third marriage on Instagram and took the internet by storm. His wedding videos and pictures are circulating on social media, for which he has faced immense criticism from netizens and celebrities.

A new TikTok video of the couple surfaced online after the renowned televangelist announced his third marriage with 18-year-old Syeda Dania Shah, a day after his second wife, Syeda Tuba Anwar, made an announcement to file ‘khula‘.

In the video, Liaquat and his wife can be seen having dinner date at Do Darya Karachi.

Have a look: