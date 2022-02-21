WATCH: Aamir Liaquat enjoys a romantic date night with his wife Dania

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 08:41 pm
WATCH: Aamir Liaquat enjoys a romantic date night with his wife Syeda Dania Shah

Aamir Liaquat Hussian, who tied the knot for the third time, is enjoying his new journey as he is having a romantic date night with his new wife, Syeda Dania Shah.

Earlier, the PTI MNA and host announced his third marriage on Instagram and took the internet by storm. His wedding videos and pictures are circulating on social media, for which he has faced immense criticism from netizens and celebrities.

Read more: Ahmad Ali Butt takes a dig at Aamir Liaquat after his private video went viral

A new TikTok video of the couple surfaced online after the renowned televangelist announced his third marriage with 18-year-old Syeda Dania Shah, a day after his second wife, Syeda Tuba Anwar, made an announcement to file khula‘.

In the video, Liaquat and his wife can be seen having dinner date at Do Darya Karachi.

Have a look:

Check out the other videos of the couple following their marriage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

