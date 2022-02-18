Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 08:18 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

WATCH: Ahmed Ali Akbar is no more ‘Parizaad’ 

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 08:18 pm
WATCH: Ahmed Ali Akbar is no more 'Parizaad' 

WATCH: Ahmed Ali Akbar is no more ‘Parizaad’ 

Ahmed Ali Akbar, who played the lead role in the blockbuster drama series Parizaad, adored the fans with his outstanding acting. The internet is going crazy over a recent video of the actor Parizaad as Ahmed following an incredible hair transformation.

Parizaad was a popular drama series. The play is based on the same-named novel. The series, written by Hashim Nadeem, centers around a popular character, who has a darker complexion. People frequently insult and mocked him because of his appearance.

Read more: WATCH: Ahmed Ali Akbar aka Parizaad rocks the floor at a recent wedding

Recently, a video clip of Ahmed has gone viral on the internet in which Shammal Qureshi, a well-known hairstylist, is giving him a makeover.

Have a look:

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
Alizeh Shah enjoys chilly weather amidst the mountains

Alizeh Shah, an actress and social media sensation who surely knows how...
2 hours ago
Bill Gates' arrival in Pakistan sparks meme fest among netizens

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and billionaire philanthropist, met with Prime...
3 hours ago
Prince Harry will appear in the High Court in relation to his UK security plea

According to The Sun, Prince Harry will go before the UK's High...
3 hours ago
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry embarrassed over Archie's birth announcement

Buckingham Palace humiliated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by making not one,...
3 hours ago
Prince William is "tired of garish, factually wrong representations" of Diana in the film "Spencer."

According to reports, Prince William has grown tired of films like Spencer...
4 hours ago
Fans are very bewildered' by Nicole Kidman's latest magazine cover's'mind-boggling' premise

Nicole Kidman's recent cover shoot appears to have divided admirers, causing some...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Shaista Lodhi weighs on Nadia Khan-Sharmila Farooqi feud
27 mins ago
Shaista Lodhi weighs on Nadia Khan-Sharmila Farooqi feud

Morning show host Shaista Lodhi took over Pakistan Television's popular morning show...
APCNGA demands
28 mins ago
APCNGA demands gas supply to CNG sector

KARACHI: Billions of rupees were lost while the employment of millions of...
32 mins ago
Draft of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2021 green-lighted

The Punjab Cabinet Standing Committee has approved the draft of the Empowerment...
ICI Pakistan
41 mins ago
ICI Pakistan forms joint venture with Tariq Glass

KARACHI: ICI Pakistan and Tariq Glass Industries have executed a joint venture...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600