WATCH: Ahmed Ali Akbar is no more ‘Parizaad’
Ahmed Ali Akbar, who played the lead role in the blockbuster drama series Parizaad, adored the fans with his outstanding acting. The internet is going crazy over a recent video of the actor Parizaad as Ahmed following an incredible hair transformation.
Parizaad was a popular drama series. The play is based on the same-named novel. The series, written by Hashim Nadeem, centers around a popular character, who has a darker complexion. People frequently insult and mocked him because of his appearance.
Read more: WATCH: Ahmed Ali Akbar aka Parizaad rocks the floor at a recent wedding
Recently, a video clip of Ahmed has gone viral on the internet in which Shammal Qureshi, a well-known hairstylist, is giving him a makeover.
Have a look:
For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news