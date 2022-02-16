WATCH: Atif Aslam’s top priority is to make his wife Sara Bharwana happy
In the video, Sara puts a cute filter on Atif’s face, and he is doing some dance steps to make her laugh. Sharing the video, the Rafta Rafta singer wrote, “Things that I have to do in public to make you laugh, Miss you loads.”
Their video is moving around on social media and fans couldn’t stop gushing over their loved-up equation.
The couple tied the knot on March 28, 2013, and share two adorable sons together.
On the work front, the singer is making a name for himself in the ongoing drama series Sang-e-Mah alongside Kubra Khan, Hania Aamir, Nauman Ijaz, and other well-known actors.
