WATCH: Atif Aslam’s top priority is to make his wife Sara Bharwana happy  

Popular singer Atif Aslam and his beautiful wife, Sara Bharwana, are giving their fans real couple goals in this cute video. The singer shared an adorable video on Instagram with his wife while having fun together.

In the video, Sara puts a cute filter on Atif’s face, and he is doing some dance steps to make her laugh. Sharing the video, the Rafta Rafta singer wrote, “Things that I have to do in public to make you laugh, Miss you loads.”

Their video is moving around on social media and fans couldn’t stop gushing over their loved-up equation.

Have a look: