Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 08:27 pm
Watch Deepika Padukone vibes on a new trend with team Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone

Team Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone and her Gehraiyaan crew recently tried out a new trend on Instagram reels, and it appears to be a lot of fun. Gehraiyaan is one of the most eagerly anticipated films in recent memory, and it was just launched on an OTT platform today.

Gehraiyaan is a modern love drama directed by Shakun Batra, best known for his work on Kapoor and Sons. Deepika plays Alisha, Dhairya plays Karan, Ananya plays Tia, Tia’s cousin, and Siddhant plays Zain, Tia’s fiance.

The Shakun Batra-directed film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has been one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year, with its trailer generating a lot of attention.

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to post a new clip in which she, her co-stars, and the director can be seen jumping on the bandwagon of a social media craze in which people bounce their heads to a beat while the camera gets a side view of the same.

Check out the video here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

24 mins ago
Sonam Kapoor reacts to the ongoing controversy over Hijab

Sonam Kapoor chimed in on the heated hijab debate in Karnataka, questioning...
33 mins ago
Mahira Khan slams an Indian for calling her ‘bhikhari Pakistani’

Mahira Khan, a Pakistani actress, clapped back at a troll who referred...
43 mins ago
Alia Bhatt talks about prepping for Gangubai, 'Watched Meena Kumari films'

To prepare for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, actress Alia Bhatt says...
54 mins ago
Baarwan Khiladi: Mahira Khan’s debut production trailer and release date out now!

The much-anticipated wait is over. The official trailer for Mahira Khan's debut...
1 hour ago
Watch Shehnaaz Gill looks happy as she runs after pigeons on beach

On Friday, actress Shehnaaz Gill posted a cheerful video of herself enjoying...
1 hour ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi remembers his terrible first audition, 'Kaafi gaali padi'

Siddhant Chaturvedi discussed his struggles and revealed that his first audition was...

