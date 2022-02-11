Watch Deepika Padukone vibes on a new trend with team Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone and her Gehraiyaan crew recently tried out a new trend on Instagram reels, and it appears to be a lot of fun. Gehraiyaan is one of the most eagerly anticipated films in recent memory, and it was just launched on an OTT platform today.

Gehraiyaan is a modern love drama directed by Shakun Batra, best known for his work on Kapoor and Sons. Deepika plays Alisha, Dhairya plays Karan, Ananya plays Tia, Tia’s cousin, and Siddhant plays Zain, Tia’s fiance.

The Shakun Batra-directed film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has been one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year, with its trailer generating a lot of attention.

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to post a new clip in which she, her co-stars, and the director can be seen jumping on the bandwagon of a social media craze in which people bounce their heads to a beat while the camera gets a side view of the same.

