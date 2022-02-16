Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 06:35 pm
WATCH: Minal Khan shares a cute video of baby Amal offering Namaz

Amal Muneeb, the cute daughter of actor Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, has got our hearts since her birth with her adorable charm and cuteness. The Khan sisters keep sharing pictures of Amal with their fans. Her Khala (Minal Khan) recently shared a heart-melting video of little Amal praying with her mamus.

Sharing her video, the Jalan actress wrote a caption, “Namaz time,” followed by a heart emoji.

Like her celebrity parents, Amal too enjoys the limelight since her birth and is the apple of the eye of not only her family but the fans too.

 

