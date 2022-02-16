WATCH: Minal Khan shares a cute video of baby Amal offering Namaz

Amal Muneeb, the cute daughter of actor Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, has got our hearts since her birth with her adorable charm and cuteness. The Khan sisters keep sharing pictures of Amal with their fans. Her Khala (Minal Khan) recently shared a heart-melting video of little Amal praying with her mamus.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Sharing her video, the Jalan actress wrote a caption, “Namaz time,” followed by a heart emoji.

Like her celebrity parents, Amal too enjoys the limelight since her birth and is the apple of the eye of not only her family but the fans too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amal Muneeb (@amalmuneebbuttt)