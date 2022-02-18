Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 04:24 pm
What Mathira has to say about her interest in Sheikh Rasheed?

Mathira Sheikh Rasheed

Mathira Khan, known for his loudmouth and bold personality, got candid about her straightforward nature and said that if a person can’t handle her the way she is then the person can ‘get out of her life’.

In a recent interview, the Pakistani-Zimbabwean model said, “If someone comes in my life, I put him into test. If he remains steadfast, he will win the jackpot otherwise I will say goodbye.”

“Being straightforward is my ideology. I am what I am so accept me or get out of my life. I am good with good people, but if you will mess with me, you will regret it.”

When asked if Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed is also her choice? Mathira gave a witty reply saying: “I don’t love anyone; I love only myself. Sheikh Rashid might be choice of some actresses, but he is not my choice,” she added.

Sharing two cents about the concept of casting couch in the Pakistani showbiz industry, Mathira said it is everywhere and it depends whether you want to take it or not.

The 29-year-old said that harassment is also part of the showbiz industry, but she wouldn’t have to face it because she is loudmouth and clever as well. She would throw him out if anyone would try to harass her.

Also Read: WATCH: Mathira gets candid about her bold & controversial TV ads

She said some people think Mathira is like “let’s just have sex; it’s no big deal type of thing”, but this is not the case.

“If a girl wears a skirt, it does not mean she is a slut. Women wear clothes for themselves. A girl might be fully covered, but depraved,” added the TV host boldly.

When asked what it takes to know a man’s true nature, Mathira said you will know a man’s true nature only if you will spend time with him.

When asked to define a man, the mother of one went on to say that a man is the one who owns and shows his emotions. The one who shows his anger is a monster.

“A man is the one who makes the faces of his wife and children lighten up when he comes home, not the one who scares his wife and children away when he returns,” she concluded.

Born to a South African father and Pakistani mother within a Muslim family in Harare, Zimbabwe, the actress studied in Zimbabwe before moving with her family to Pakistan amid the turmoil.

Mathira had tied the knot with a Punjabi singer Farran J. Mirza in 2012. Later in 2018, she formally announced the news of her divorce.

Apart from modelling, she is a lovely dancer and a confident television host. She has hosted different television shows and appeared in music videos.

