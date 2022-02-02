Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 01:43 pm

Zara Noor Abbas pens beautiful birthday note for her mother

Zara Noor Abbas, Pakistan’s emerging actress, has extended a beautiful birthday wish for her mother, the legendary actress Asma Abbas.

Taking to Instagram, the Zebaish star shared adorable wishes and kind words to honour her mother alongside Asma Abbas’s delightful picture.

“To the woman around who my life revolves. Who is the centre of my universe. The one who makes me get up after all the failures of this journey. My reason of being. Happy Birthday, Amma. App jeeyain Hazaron saal. Ameen,” she wrote.

Zara further added, “I don’t ever have words to say enough. All I know is – App hain, tow main hun.”

The actress, while appreciating her mother’s presence added, “Thank you for being the strongest of all and for being a fighter with a sensitive heart. You inspire me everyday.”

Also Read: Zara Noor Abbas drops last song recorded by late aunt Sumbul Shahid

