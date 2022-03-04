Adsence Ads 300X250
05th Mar, 2022. 02:38 am
Antony Starr of ‘The Boys’ received a suspended prison sentence for his role in a chef attack

05th Mar, 2022. 02:38 am
According to a new report, Antony Starr was sentenced to a 12-month suspended prison sentence in Spain for assaulting a man during a night out at a pub in Costa Blanca.

The 46-year-old New Zealand actor admitted to getting into a pub brawl with 21-year-old chef Bathuel Araujo during a “speedy trial” in Alicante, a province on Spain’s southeastern coast, according to the Daily Mail on Thursday.

According to legal experts, a suspended sentence occurs when a judge sentences a defendant to jail or prison time but then delays imposing the actual prison sentence in order to allow the defendant to serve time on probation instead.

According to the Daily Mail, Starr, who plays superhero Homelander on “The Boys,” will have to pay more than $5,000 in compensation to the victim within 72 hours in order to avoid jail time.

Araujo shared photos of himself walking out of court with his lawyer on Instagram Stories. He also shared a screenshot of an article published by the Sun in which it was revealed that the young chef would require stitches as a result of the attack.

According to the publication, a court official stated that Starr’s “state of inebriation was considered as an extenuating factor” in the ruling.

“The sentence was the result of an agreement between the state prosecutor’s office and the man who was later convicted,” the official explained.

According to the Sun, Araujo told a local newspaper that Starr “lashed out” after a friend the chef was with asked Starr’s friend to calm him down because he was “being a nuisance.”

The actor allegedly retaliated by telling his friend to “f–k off” and attempting to push him out of the pub.

Starr allegedly punched Araujo in the jaw and near his eye, according to a local Spanish outlet. He stated that he reacted by “pushing back.”

“After he punched me, I was dizzy, and that’s when he hit me with the glass by the left eyebrow,” the Venezuelan native explained.

A representative for Starr did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The actor hasn’t commented on the incident on social media, and his most recent Instagram post is a selfie taken in front of a boat dock. He’s making a peace sign.

 

