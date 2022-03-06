Janhvi Kapoor turns 25 today, and the actress has been bombarded with birthday wishes on social media. Her siblings aren’t far behind her followers in showering her with adoration.

After sister Khushi Kapoor dropped an adorable childhood photo, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor followed suit in wishing her.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, uploaded a silly black-and-white photo with his half-sister. Arjun also said that he hadn’t been with Janhvi since she was a child and that their connection was strained. “I know I wasn’t around for quite a few birthdays but now you’re stuck with me for life…” Arjun cutely wrote for Janhvi Kapoor.