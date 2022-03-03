Armeena Khan sets temperature soaring in a red outfit

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan raised the temperature as she turned out in a red sizzling outfit. The Bin Roye starlet has a style that follows a one-of-kind ball game every day but she favours something you’ll know how well she can cling onto it.

Turning to Instagram, the diva shared her sizzling pictures wearing a red sweater top and looked stunning in this look.

Read more: Armeena Khan welcomes summer in this cute outfit

She also shared her outfit details in the caption. She wrote, “Presenting the stunning ‘Jenna dress’ a cashmere/wool, figure hugging outfit with a V-neck and rushed sleeves, perfect for these winter months.”

“I’ve accessorised it with a suede belt, platforms and oh so ‘tousled’ hair. A gorgeous burnt orange is the perfect hue to stand out this season,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

For makeup, she created funky cat eyes with double eyeliner, filled-up eyebrows, and glossy pink lips.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com