Aryan Khan’s drug case takes a new turn, Reports

The Aryan Khan drug cruise case has taken a new twist today, with officials reporting that they have uncovered no proof against the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

According to a report issued by Hindustan Times, there is no indication that Aryan was involved in a wider drug plot or international drug trafficking ring.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also discovered some inconsistencies in the raid on the boat where the 24-year-old star child was detained, according to the insider.

The news organization’s data also sheds light on certain additional discoveries.

“Aryan Khan was never in possession of drugs hence there was no need to take his phone and check his chats; the chats do not suggest Khan was part of any international syndicate; the raid was not video-recorded as mandated by the NCB manual; and the drugs recovered from multiple accused arrested in the case shown as single recovery,” Hindustan Times shared.

The report further reads, “To be sure, the SIT probe is not complete and it could be a couple of months before it submits its final report to NCB Director General S N Pradhan. A legal opinion will be taken before the final decision, particularly on the aspect whether Khan can be charged for consumption even though he was not carrying any drugs.”

For the uninformed, NCB detained Aryan during a raid on a cruise ship party where he was reportedly taking recreational drugs. After spending 26 days in detention, he was released on bond.