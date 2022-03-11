BTS: Jimin shares a glimpse of his new tattoos during Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul

Jimin of BTS is a tattoo aficionado, and the ARMYs are well aware of his passion. ARMYs were astonished when Jimin unveiled his first tattoo during the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2014.

Jimin’s tattoo was later discovered to be temporary. However, the singer then added a few permanent tattoos to his body. Jimin’s tattoos have profound value, ranging from the number ’13’ to the phrase ‘Forever Young’ on his bicep, and his ARMYs are enamored with his dedication.

Well, it appears that Jimin has added to his tattoo collection, and the ARMYs are in awe of them. The popular South Korean pop band BTS performed their first in-person concert in Korea since the COVID-19 epidemic at Olympic Stadium in Seoul, as ARMYs are aware.

With their performance, the Bangtan boys were able to win hearts. Jimin’s admirers quickly recognized two fresh tattoos on his torso.

ARMYs observed a crescent moon tattoo on Jimin’s neck, as well as another behind his ears, when he turned around.

ARMYs were immediately enthralled by his new tattoo collection and filled social media with messages.