Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 08:05 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

BTS: Jimin shares a glimpse of his new tattoos during Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 08:05 pm
BTS

BTS has a ’50-50′ chance of winning the Grammy this year. Indian Jury Member

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Jimin of BTS is a tattoo aficionado, and the ARMYs are well aware of his passion. ARMYs were astonished when Jimin unveiled his first tattoo during the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2014.

Jimin’s tattoo was later discovered to be temporary. However, the singer then added a few permanent tattoos to his body. Jimin’s tattoos have profound value, ranging from the number ’13’ to the phrase ‘Forever Young’ on his bicep, and his ARMYs are enamored with his dedication.

Well, it appears that Jimin has added to his tattoo collection, and the ARMYs are in awe of them. The popular South Korean pop band BTS performed their first in-person concert in Korea since the COVID-19 epidemic at Olympic Stadium in Seoul, as ARMYs are aware.

With their performance, the Bangtan boys were able to win hearts. Jimin’s admirers quickly recognized two fresh tattoos on his torso.

ARMYs observed a crescent moon tattoo on Jimin’s neck, as well as another behind his ears, when he turned around.

ARMYs were immediately enthralled by his new tattoo collection and filled social media with messages.

Read More

12 mins ago
Kubra Khan looks elegant in her latest picture, see photos

Kubra Khan is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress. She was born...
13 mins ago
Prince Charles is'more fulfilled' now that he has 'bulletproof' Camilla by his side

Experts applaud Since having 'bulletproof' Camilla by his side, Prince Charles' attitude...
16 mins ago
Heidi Montag eats raw animal liver and bull's testicles in order to 'boost fertility.'

Last month, she shocked her fans by filming herself chewing on a...
22 mins ago
The Queen's Jubilee plans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally been revealed

The plans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been working on behind...
24 mins ago
Prince Charles sends a heartfelt message to people of Australia after flooding

Following the sad fatalities and damage caused by extensive floods in Queensland...
25 mins ago
Duchess Camilla warns that a month after COVID recovery, she "might lose her voice."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, recently shed light on the lingering effects of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Heidi Klum
3 mins ago
While lying in bed, Heidi Klum is serenaded by her shirtless husband Tom Kaulitz

On Thursday evening, Heidi Klum was in bed wearing only black lingerie...
Pharma sector
8 mins ago
Pharma sector to significantly contribute in export: UBG

KARACHI: The pharmaceutical sector has great potential to further grow and contribute...
Chaney Jones
9 mins ago
Chaney Jones, Kanye West’s new girlfriend, leaves a cryptic note on ‘Private life.’

Chaney Jones, Kanye West's new girlfriend, has shared a cryptic note about...
Actress Aiza Awan makes a shocking revelation about Sana Javed and Junaid Khan
10 mins ago
Actress Aiza Awan makes a shocking revelation about Sana Javed and Junaid Khan

Television rising actress Aiza Awan shared some shocking points about Sana Javed...
Adsence Ad 300X600