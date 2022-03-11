Carl Woods pops Katie Price’s spots for her while they relax in the pool on their Thailand vacation
Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods squeezed her into a Thai swimming pool as the couple lived their best lives while on vacation.
The 43-year-old ex-glamour model is in Thailand showing off the results of her 14th boob job, as well as other procedures, and gave fans a tour of the couple’s hotel.
Katie and Carl, 32, enjoyed a swim in the pool before the former Love Islander noticed an intruder, according to a video posted to YouTube.
“Can you tell me what that little spot on your nose is?” Carl enquired of Katie, who responded: “Which location? Why didn’t you inform me?”
“I just have – let me get it,” her beau said, squeezing the offending zit.
Katie clapped back after Carl’s handy work: “What’s the name of that little speck in the water? Oh, it’s your ball,” he says before laughing and saying, “see how you feel.” “..
She then mocked the ex-car salesman for not wanting to get his hair wet.
“When Katie performs a hair preen and seems to be chatting to him and looking down at him his smile has died and he looks something bordering on bored.”
Download BOL News App for latest news