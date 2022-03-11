Carl Woods pops Katie Price’s spots for her while they relax in the pool on their Thailand vacation

Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods squeezed her into a Thai swimming pool as the couple lived their best lives while on vacation.

The 43-year-old ex-glamour model is in Thailand showing off the results of her 14th boob job, as well as other procedures, and gave fans a tour of the couple’s hotel.

Katie and Carl, 32, enjoyed a swim in the pool before the former Love Islander noticed an intruder, according to a video posted to YouTube.

“Can you tell me what that little spot on your nose is?” Carl enquired of Katie, who responded: “Which location? Why didn’t you inform me?”

“I just have – let me get it,” her beau said, squeezing the offending zit.

Katie clapped back after Carl’s handy work: “What’s the name of that little speck in the water? Oh, it’s your ball,” he says before laughing and saying, “see how you feel.” “..

She then mocked the ex-car salesman for not wanting to get his hair wet.

“When Katie performs a hair preen and seems to be chatting to him and looking down at him his smile has died and he looks something bordering on bored.”