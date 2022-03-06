Adsence Ads 300X250
06th Mar, 2022. 07:40 pm
Check out baby Ananya Pandey in this viral picture with parents

06th Mar, 2022. 07:40 pm
Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey in this unseen picture with parents

Ananya Panday is currently one of the most in-demand actresses in the industry. With her hard work and acting talent, she made her debut with the 2019 movie Student of The Year 2 and has effectively built a space for herself.

Also, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for quite some time, despite the fact that the two have stayed tight-lipped about the rumors.

Ananya has also been quite popular on social media and every picture of hers is a treat for the fans. The actress from Pati, Patni Aur Woh was in the news today when a flashback photo from her youth went viral on social media.

The pic was captioned as, “There’s something about old pictures @chunkypanday @ananyapanday #cameraroll”.

See here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey)

