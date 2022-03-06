Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 07:57 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Dananeer Mobeen’s new photos in all brown dress will surely steal your heart

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 07:57 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Dananeer Mobeen is a well-known model from Pakistan and rose to fame following a single viral video. The statement ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ made her famous overnight.

Dananeer usually shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share gorgeous pictures with her 1.9 million followers to impress them.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

On the other hand, the photo of the social media star continues to receive a series of appreciative comments from fans across the border, including Pakistani fans.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

24 mins ago
Kate Middleton's heartbreaking conversation with the Queen about royal parenting rules leaked

Details of Kate Middleton's heart-to-heart with the Queen about parenting realities and...
26 mins ago
John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez's Attack Part 1 trailer to out tomorrow

John Abraham has been generating a lot of attention for his amazing...
27 mins ago
Ayesha Omar pulls off her style game on point [Photos]

Ayesha Omar, a fashion icon and brilliant actress, gave us chunky vibes...
29 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth is eager to meet Harry and Meghan's baby Lilibet

Queen Elizabeth II, who is recuperating from Covid, is eager to meet...
32 mins ago
Taimur Ali Khan shows his 'Nawab Side' in an adorable photo

Taimur Ali Khan is one of Bollywood's most well-known star kids. Although...
34 mins ago
Prince Harry gets good news when his second dad,' Mark Dyer, returns home from after surgery

Mark Dyer, Prince Harry's "second dad," has returned home in time to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Economic Watch: Oil prices expected to rise after new highs as Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on
15 seconds ago
Economic Watch: Oil prices expected to rise after new highs as Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on

LONDON, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Another strong week for oil ended as...
Sania Mirza has a cool glittery OOTD vibe in recent pictures
2 mins ago
Sania Mirza has a cool glittery OOTD vibe in recent pictures

Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis star and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib...
Kiara Advani
2 mins ago
Kiara Advani applies ‘nazar ka tikka’ on sister on her wedding day

Kiara Advani is overjoyed since her sister Ishita Advani has started a...
Rohit Sharma
6 mins ago
Ind vs SL: Rohit Sharma praises Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round skills after Test win

MOHALI: After the team's stunning Test win against Sri Lanka on Sunday,...
Adsence Ad 300X600