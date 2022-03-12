Deepika Padukone gives a sneak peek of a beautiful sunset in Spain

Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of sunset in Spain during Pathaan

Deepika Padukone grabbed attention when she was cast in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated Pathaan. The film will be her fourth collaboration with the celebrity, and fans have been impatiently anticipating another glimpse of their connection.

It was recently announced that the cast and crew flew to Spain to film a schedule for Siddharth Anand’s directorial debut.

She captioned the post as, “Joy of little things…#nofilter”. Looks like the Bajirao Mastani actress is enjoying every bit of her time shooting in Spain for Pathaan.

Deepika also posted stunning photos of the area’s natural beauty. And today, the actress from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela is making news for yet another post from Spain.