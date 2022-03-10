Demi Lovato will be replaced by Ariel Winters in NBC pilot Hungry

With just days till filming begins on the NBC pilot ‘Hungry,’ actress Ariel Winter has been announced as Demi Lovato’s replacement.

Demi will serve as an executive producer alongside their superstar manager Scooter Braun on the film. Which follows a group of friends who are linked by their membership in a food-related support group. And their search for love, success, and the dishes that will make it all better.

Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman, and Ashley D. Kelley all star in the pilot. Which was written by Suzanne Martin and directed by James Burrows.

Sean Hayes of ‘Will and Grace’ and Todd Millner’s Hazy Mills, SB Project, Universal Television, a branch of Universal Studio Group, are bringing it to reality.

Sean, Todd, Scott Manson, and James Shin will serve as executive producers alongside Demi and Scooter.

Late last year, Ariel opened up about her “difficult” experiences with body image issues. Including being called a “fat s***” as a child.

She stated, ” “When I was 13, I was branded a “fat slut.” That was a difficult situation.”

The star of ‘Sofia the First’ believed it was because her figure altered as she got older. And she became nothing like her beloved comedy role.

“I had to wear several costumes since I gained weight and my physique changed. And I wore a dress with a cutaway here and dark headlines. ‘Fat slut’ was a difficult label for me to bear, yet it persisted.”

“It was the fans, some of them. We have wonderful, wonderful fans, but some of them were harsh on me in the same way they were harsh on Alex Dunphy. I didn’t want to dress like Alex Dunphy since I wasn’t Alex Dunphy and didn’t look like Alex. I was just different in that manner. I’m not the persona I’ve created.”

