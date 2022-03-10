Fans are swooning over Meghan Fox and Ranveer Singh’s photo together

Ranveer Singh made waves just a few weeks ago when he appeared on the basketball floor for the NBA All-Star game. To play a charity game against NBA champions, the actor joined a slew of celebrities, including musician Machine Gun Kelly and beau Meghan Fox.

A locker room snapshot of the Bollywood star with Hollywood bombshell Megan Fox surfaced on the internet today. Ranveer, dressed in his basketball jersey and shorts, cordially greets Megan, who was at the game with her beau MGK.

Megan and MGK made news when they announced their engagement earlier this year. The couple has been dating for over a year and are planning to marry later this year. MGK disclosed details about his big day, including his desire for K-Pop idols BTS to attend and sing while he exchanged vows with his lady love.

