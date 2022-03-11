Actress Naimal Khawar Khan is receiving much love from fans and social media users after she dropped an adorable photo with her son Mustafa in the latest post.

The Anaa actress often turns to her social media to share pictures of her little bundle of joy and also leaves fans swooning over each and every picture shared by her.

This time again, Naimal shared a sweet picture with her baby boy and people just love the little guy wearing a denim jacket paired with a white t-shirt. “My 🤍,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

After the gorgeous mommy shared the pictures, fellow stars dropped beautiful comments and prayers for the little one. Even the fans have become more keen to see the little guy dressed in lovely outfits.

Naimal welcomed Mustafa with her husband Hamza Ali Abbasi in July 2020, a year after tying the knot.