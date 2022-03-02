‘Feroze Khan can play Mr. Grey from 50 Shades of Grey:’ Yashma Gill 

Feroze Khan is well-known for playing a plethora of troublesome male characters. Surprisingly, Yashma Gill believes he is capable of portraying one of Hollywood’s masculine roles, that of Christian Grey, from the film ‘50 Shades of Grey.’

During her interview with ‘The Voice Over Man,’ host Wajahat Rauf asked her, “Who would you cast among Pakistani actors as Mr. Grey in 50 Shades of Grey?”

Read more: Feroze Khan gives royal vibes in latest photoshoot

That’s when Yashma Gill responded with; “That actor who I find so hot. I think he’s among the hot actors in our industry. Feroze Khan. And I think he would really pull off that role very well.”

She offered Faysal Quraishi for the role performed by Shahrukh Khan in ‘Kiran.’ Meanwhile, when asked who she’d cast in the role of ‘Makhi’ in Dabangg, the Ab Daikh Khuda Kya Karta Hai actress revealed that she hasn’t seen the film.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com