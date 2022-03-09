Adsence Ads 300X250
09th Mar, 2022. 04:51 pm
Florence Pugh is in talks for the cast of Dune: Part Two

09th Mar, 2022. 04:51 pm
The new MCU star Florence Pugh is in talks to join the cast of Dune: Part Two. Denis Villeneuve directed the epic 2021 version of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel Paul Atreides, starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides.

According to a Hollywood news agency, Florence Pugh is in talks to join the cast of Dune: Part Two. Although a deal for the next Black Widow and Hawkeye actress to join the sequel has yet to be finalised. It is assumed that she would play Princess Irulan, the Emperor’s daughter. Pugh is waiting for the next version of the screenplay before committing to Dune 2, according to a source. Though schedule conflicts may prevent her from joining the cast. It will be her second time working with Chalamet if she does do the film.

Florence Pugh’s potential position as Princess Irulan in Dune 2 could lead to a significant role in the sequel. As part of his plan to become the galaxy’s next emperor, Irulan falls in love with Paul Atreides in the novels. Princess Irulan is a minor character in the first Herbert book, but she becomes increasingly important as the series proceeds.

Florence Pugh, on the other hand, has been a rising Hollywood star for the past several years. Because of Florence Pugh’s involvement, Dune: Part Two is expected to elevate Princess Irulan’s status from the outset, while also allowing her to appear more frequently later on. Fans of Pugh and the Dune franchise will have to wait and see if she accepts the offer.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News.

 

