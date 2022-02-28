Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 12:37 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Ghana Ali’s new photo makes round on social media

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 12:37 am
Ghana Ali’s new photo makes round on social media

Ghana Ali’s new photo makes round on social media

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Ghana Ali Raza is a Pakistani actress. Ghana Ali, who has been in showbiz since 2015, is a popular figure in the drama industry. In 2015, she made her acting debut in the drama series “Ishqaway.”

Ghana Ali is quite active on social media and often shares her picture on her Instagram account. Here we have selected Ghana Ali’s most recent gorgeous photo, which she recently uploaded on her social media account. She posted the captioned “When your husband accidentally takes a good photo of yours.”

Have a look!

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 5,290 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

40 mins ago
Elnaaz Norouzi discusses her second international project Kandahar, and her collaboration with Gerard Butler

Elnaaz Norouzi is an Indian film actress & model. She was born...
60 mins ago
Kanye West and Jamie Foxx reunite for a new project

Over the weekend, Kanye West and Jamie Foxx reconnected on the Instagram Live,...
1 hour ago
Meghan Markle goes political, writing a letter opposing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court

In a new op-ed published on Monday, Meghan Markle expressed her thoughts...
2 hours ago
Madiha Imam looks pretty in pink!

Madiha Imam is a beautiful and accomplished actress in Pakistan's entertainment business....
2 hours ago
Hajra Yamin's recent video is making the rounds on social media

Hajra Yamin is a Pakistani actress and media personality. She has played...
3 hours ago
The British people have made it clear that they want Prince Andrew to'stand back.'

The British public has made its feelings about Prince Andrew's position within...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

NASA exploring ways to keep ISS afloat without
6 mins ago
NASA exploring ways to keep ISS afloat without

WASHINGTON, Feb 28, 2022 (AFP) - NASA is exploring ways to keep the International Space...
Viral: Hareem Shah is attacked by a lion
12 mins ago
Viral: Hareem Shah is attacked by a lion

Popular TikTok star Hareem Shah has been attacked by a dangerous lion....
16 mins ago
 Euphoria season 3 cast and release date speculation 

Since we don't know when Euphoria's seasons were written, we must rely...
17 mins ago
PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes Today 1 March 2022

PUBG Mobile Redeem Code 1 March 2022: Get free exciting goodies on...
Adsence Ad 300X600