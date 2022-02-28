Ghana Ali’s new photo makes round on social media

Ghana Ali Raza is a Pakistani actress. Ghana Ali, who has been in showbiz since 2015, is a popular figure in the drama industry. In 2015, she made her acting debut in the drama series “Ishqaway.”

Ghana Ali is quite active on social media and often shares her picture on her Instagram account. Here we have selected Ghana Ali’s most recent gorgeous photo, which she recently uploaded on her social media account. She posted the captioned “When your husband accidentally takes a good photo of yours.”

Have a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GHANA ALI UMAIR 👸🏻 (@ghanaaliofficial)

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 5,290 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com