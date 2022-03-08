Here’s why Nicole Kidman missed the Oscar nominees luncheon

On Monday, the Oscar nominees luncheon was hosted at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel. All of the top actors and filmmakers dressed to impress as they walked the red carpet. While Best Actress nominees Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz, and Jessica Chastain were all seen at the event. However Nicole Kidman was not.

Due to a set injury, the actress who received a nomination for her role in Being the Ricardos did not attend the luncheon. According to a news outlet, the 54-year-old actress is currently resting from a torn hamstring at home in Nashville, per doctors’ orders. Kidman is said to have sustained the injury while filming in Los Angeles for her upcoming Amazon series Expats.

It’s unknown whether Kidman’s injury will cause the series’ production to be suspended. Lulu Wang is directing the play, which is based on Janice Y. K. Lee’s best-selling 2016 novel The Expatriates. The Amazon series will also include Sarayu Blue, Jack Huston, and Brian Tee, among others.

In terms of missing the Oscar nominees luncheon, this would not have been the actress’ first time. Nicole has been nominated for an Academy Award for the fifth time this year. For her portrayal in Being the Ricardos, the actress was nominated for a SAG Award as well as a Golden Globe, and she won the latter.

