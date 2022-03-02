Adsence Ads 300X250
02nd Mar, 2022. 10:50 pm
Hira Mani shares casual photos with friends

Hira Mani
Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress. She was born on February 27, 1989, in Karachi, Pakistan. She made history when she became the first famous Pakistani model.

She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share stunning photos with her 6.7 million followers.

“Main tou theek hun”

تیرا کیا حال ہے” She wrote on her Instagram.

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Her fans and followers filled her comment section with love and applause.

Her picture has received more than 19,000 likes in just a couple of hours. Her fans could not help but admire her natural beauty.

