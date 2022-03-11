In the midst of a paternity suit, Tristan Thompson told Maralee Nichols that he was ‘engaged’ to Khloe Kardashian and would be’married soon.’

Were they able to make it official? Tristan Thompson’s paternity battle with Maralee Nichols has been a shambles from the start, and a new filing shows he dropped a major bombshell about his alleged relationship status with now-ex Khloé Kardashian.

Documents filed by Nichols, 31, on March 4 and obtained by Us Weekly show Snapchat messages allegedly sent by the athlete, 30, last spring. Thompson claims the texts are forgeries, while Nichols’ lawyer claims the excerpts show Thompson’s “unwillingness” and “refusal” to support the couple’s son before his December 2021 birth.

“You literally just told me you are engaged and trying to be with your family,” the fitness model claimed in an April 2021 message. I had no idea you were engaged. You have a history of treating me poorly, and this whole situation has been upsetting.”

Thompson allegedly responded a few days later, saying, “I’m engaged, but I’ll be married soon.” I told you I wouldn’t and couldn’t be involved in a child’s life in any way… Why not wait until you find the right person with whom to start a family? Why would you want a child with an engaged man? You want to keep a blunder.”

According to the most recent filing, the Canadian native spent $2 million on Kardashian’s engagement ring. Thompson informed Nichols in May 2021 that he and the Good American cofounder intended to leave California.

“Just a heads up, me and my fiancè [sic] are going to announce our [sic] marriage publicly,” he allegedly wrote. “Just wanted to let you know. We will most likely leave the country in September to live in Europe or the Caribbean. Better living conditions for us and our family away from America’s nonsense.”

Nichols sued Thompson for child support before giving birth, alleging that their hookup occurred in March 2021. Earlier this year, the Chicago Bulls centre confirmed his paternity and apologised to Kardashian publicly. Thompson, according to Nichols, “has done nothing to support” her and their son, Theo.

“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” her rep alleged in a February statement.

Despite the challenges of single parenthood, the new mom told Us exclusively that raising her baby boy has been “so rewarding.” “I had no idea I could love someone so much. He is my greatest blessing and brings me so much joy. … “I will do everything in my power to ensure he is taken care of,” she stated in February.