Iqra Aziz poses for a morning selfie with her son Kabir Hussain

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz, who has been enjoying her time as the new mom on the block, has shared a morning selfie with her son Kabir Hussian.

The Jhooti actress posed with her little munchkin with a smile and captioned her post, “It was a very difficult night with Kabir, but I managed to smile.”

The actress, who was dressed in a navy blue nightgown, looked stunning as she cuddled her sleeping son on her shoulder.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

Yasir Hussain, Iqra’s husband, remarked on the photo, writing, “Sherni (Lioness).”

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com