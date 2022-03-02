Adsence Ad 160X600
Iqra Aziz poses for a morning selfie with her son Kabir Hussain
Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz, who has been enjoying her time as the new mom on the block, has shared a morning selfie with her son Kabir Hussian.
The Jhooti actress posed with her little munchkin with a smile and captioned her post, “It was a very difficult night with Kabir, but I managed to smile.”
The actress, who was dressed in a navy blue nightgown, looked stunning as she cuddled her sleeping son on her shoulder.
Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
Yasir Hussain, Iqra’s husband, remarked on the photo, writing, “Sherni (Lioness).”
