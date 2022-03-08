Kalpen Suresh Modi talks about his experience in Hollywood

Kalpen Suresh Modi, better known by his stage name Kal Penn, is a multi-talented individual. He is an academic lecturer who has taught at the University of Pennsylvania in the Cinema Studies Program. Is also an executive producer of his upcoming film. Moreover he was a White House staff member during the Barack Obama administration. He has played Lawrence Kutner in the medical drama series ‘House’ alongside Hugh Laurie.

Penn spoke about his upcoming film, and the new pathways for South Asian actors. As he prepares for the premiere of his upcoming film ‘Hot Mess Holiday,’ on which he served as an executive producer.

Read more: Sydney Sweeney recounts being informed by a director that she would never be able to appear on television

“There’s so much more diverse content across the board in Hollywood today than there was a decade ago,” he says of how the west is instilling more Indian culture through movies. “That means more great projects with more interesting, funny, and diverse stories for audiences to enjoy, like ‘Hot Mess Holiday’!”

When asked if the west is progressively opening up to actors of Indian descent, he answers, “I’m not one to presume a trend based on a single great casting choice or picture. However it’s thrilling to see South Asian performers in all kinds of projects now. I don’t believe many of us could have imagined that a decade ago. Instead of tokenization, it’s critical to have inclusion.”

Read more: Judwaa director sticks up for “Fizza Shiza” character

“I’m attempting to produce more in Bollywood – there’s a fantastic possibility with OTT platforms. And the comedy industry has exploded in huge ways,” he concluded.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com