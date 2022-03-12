Karisma Kapoor embraces son Kiaan in an adorable photo

On Saturday, Karisma Kapoor updated her Instagram account with fresh photos from her son Kiaan Raj Kapoor’s birthday celebrations. One of the photos showed her closely clutching her 12-year-old son, who celebrated his birthday on March 12.

Fans replied to the picture with heart emojis and birthday greetings for Kiaan.

Karisma captioned the picture, “Happy birthday to my boy,” adding the hashtags #mamasjaan #birthdaywishes #youhavemyheart. She also added a cake emoji and heart emojis in red and blue color.

Karisma, who was dressed in a black spaghetti top and denim pants, was beaming as she held her kid, who was dressed in a football shirt. Kiaan’s face was obscured in the photograph. In the backdrop, several blue and silver balloons could be seen.