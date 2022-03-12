Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 05:54 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Karisma Kapoor embraces son Kiaan in an adorable photo

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 05:54 pm
Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor shared pictures from her son’s birthday celebration

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

On Saturday, Karisma Kapoor updated her Instagram account with fresh photos from her son Kiaan Raj Kapoor’s birthday celebrations. One of the photos showed her closely clutching her 12-year-old son, who celebrated his birthday on March 12.

Fans replied to the picture with heart emojis and birthday greetings for Kiaan.

Karisma captioned the picture, “Happy birthday to my boy,” adding the hashtags #mamasjaan #birthdaywishes #youhavemyheart. She also added a cake emoji and heart emojis in red and blue color.

Karisma, who was dressed in a black spaghetti top and denim pants, was beaming as she held her kid, who was dressed in a football shirt. Kiaan’s face was obscured in the photograph. In the backdrop, several blue and silver balloons could be seen.

Read More

14 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian flaunts her curves in a skin-tight brown gown following her ex Tristan Thompson's love child scandal

Following her ex Tristan's shocking cheating scandal, KHLOE Kardashian flaunted her perfect...
14 hours ago
How did the Queen KNOW? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had departed from the royal family for good

WHEN Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to leave the...
14 hours ago
Kourtney Kardashian revealing photoshoot under a sheer black lace catsuit

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN stripped down to her underwear in a sheer black lace...
15 hours ago
Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in a nude swimsuit for makeup-free photos following ex Kanye West's disturbing new post

KIM KARDASHIAN showed off her curves in a bikini for some makeup-free...
15 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian flashes in a skintight see-through dress after Tristan Thompson is accused of being a bad father again

KHLOE KARDASHIAN showed off her bare butt in a see-through dress in...
15 hours ago
Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian's REAL skin is revealed in a 'raw' behind-the-scenes video from a Variety interview

In a behind-the-scenes video from their Variety shoot, KIM, Khloe, and Kourtney...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

PM Imran’s
1 hour ago
‘Third war could break out, if PAF would not have monitored missile fire’

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the third war...
Shehbaz imran
1 hour ago
Imran Khan’s ‘hooliganism’ cannot save him from no-confidence: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif...
russian forces
1 hour ago
Russian forces squeeze Kyiv, surround Mariupol

KYIV: Russian forces stepped up the pressure on Kyiv on Saturday and...
china trade
2 hours ago
FBR notified to open Bazarcha Border Terminal at Taftan

QUETTA: Federal Board Of Revenue(FBR) has notified the Bazarcha Border Terminal at...
Adsence Ad 300X600