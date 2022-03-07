Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 06:25 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kartik Aaryan shares happy picture with Kriti Sanon

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 06:25 pm
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan shares happy picture with Kriti Sanon

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have teamed up once more for the film Shehzada. The filming has already begun. The shooting schedule in New Delhi has been concluded.

The lead actor revealed the news on his official social media account. He even posted a photo of him and Kriti together. Both had previously worked in Luka Chuppi. To be clear, Shehzada is a remake of the blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

In the picture, Kartik can be seen wearing a brown color shirt, and Kriti wearing a white color top, and are happily posing for the selfie. The caption is written as “Ek aur schedule wrap hua #Shehzada.”

Check out here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and S Radha Krishna, the producers of Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey,’ will produce Shehzada. Manisha Koirala is said to be in the film and will portray a part played by Tabu in the original. The creators are keeping the rest of the information a secret.

Read More

1 hour ago
Shruti Haasan returns to work post COVID recovery

Actress Shruti Haasan never fails to grab all the attention on social...
2 hours ago
Ibrahim Ali Khan bears an eerie resemblance to father Saif in this video

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the eldest son of superstar Saif Ali Khan, has...
2 hours ago
 'My greatest chance of staying alive' - Samuel L Jackson on drastic health changes

SAMUEL L JACKSON is widely regarded as one of his generation's best...
2 hours ago
Salman Khan feels dejected in new video as all his girlfriends are now married

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan runs into his old self in a new...
3 hours ago
On 'SNL,' Kate McKinnon blasts Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

On "Saturday Night Live," Kate McKinnon spoke out against Florida's contentious "Don't...
4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt looks like a vision in this stunning silver saree

Ace Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently is currently rocking it...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Rabab Hashim’s exquisite photos, take a look
24 seconds ago
Rabab Hashim’s exquisite photos, take a look

Rabab Hashim is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...
Alia Bhatt
14 mins ago
4 Times Alia Bhatt proves to be a real diva!

Ace Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently is currently rocking it...
18 mins ago
Horoscope Today March 07, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 06: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
Lucy Boynton
43 mins ago
Lucy Boynton Recalls Her Emotions During Rami Malek’s Glorious 2019 Oscar Speech

Lucy Boynton has finally spoken out about how she felt while listening...
Adsence Ad 300X600