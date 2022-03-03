Kate Middleton reveals the books she enjoys reading to her children, George, Charlotte, and Louis
The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated World Book Day by revealing five books she enjoys reading with Princes George, Charlotte, and Louis.
Kate has collaborated with her stepmother-in-law Camilla to launch a new children’s book club on the newly launched Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room website.
To commemorate the occasion, she shared some of her favourite children’s books, including one with a character named Princess Charlotte.
Among Kate’s recommendations is Charlotte’s Web, which she says is “loved in our house for obvious reasons” and describes it as a “charming story about friendship, loyalty and love”.
Another is Stig of the Dump, which Kate says was recommended to her by her father Michael and resonates with her because she “loved spending time outdoors as a child, making dens, digging, discovering, and making things out of odds and ends.”
Kate also recommends Mairi Hedderwick’s “captivating” Katie Morag Series, as well as the book Feelings, which she describes as a “wonderful way to help children understand and recognise their feelings and emotions.”
The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark is the final book on Kate’s list, and she describes it as a “comforting storey to help children face their fears and grow in confidence with the help of others.”
Kate is already a fan of this book, having read it when she appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories last month.
Jill Tomlinson’s book tells the storey of Plop, a baby barn owl who is helped by others to gain confidence and overcome his fears.
“Wow, what an encouraging tale,” she said at the end of the reading.
“We can all feel scared at times, just like our little owl friend Plop, but as Mrs Barn Own said, ‘it’s better to learn about the things that scare us before we make up our minds.'”
“And, with the assistance of others, we can often face things that worry us.” It’s time to go to bed. “Goodnight, goodnight, and goodnight.”
Meanwhile, Camilla has long been a supporter of literacy and reading, and she recently wrote exclusively for the Mirror about the books she enjoys reading to her grandchildren.
Among them is Gangster Granny, a tale about a grandmother plotting to steal the Queen’s Crown Jewels from The Tower of London.
Download BOL News App for latest news