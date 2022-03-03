Kate Middleton reveals the books she enjoys reading to her children, George, Charlotte, and Louis

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated World Book Day by revealing five books she enjoys reading with Princes George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Kate has collaborated with her stepmother-in-law Camilla to launch a new children’s book club on the newly launched Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room website.

To commemorate the occasion, she shared some of her favourite children’s books, including one with a character named Princess Charlotte.

Among Kate’s recommendations is Charlotte’s Web, which she says is “loved in our house for obvious reasons” and describes it as a “charming story about friendship, loyalty and love”.