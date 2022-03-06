Kiara Advani applies ‘nazar ka tikka’ on sister on her wedding day

Kiara Advani is overjoyed since her sister Ishita Advani has started a new chapter in her life after marrying Karma Vivan in a private ceremony on Saturday.

Kiara Advani and her sister recently flew to Goa for a destination wedding. And photos from the pre-wedding events, such as the Mehendi and cocktail parties, went popular on the internet.

Kiara was seen diligently performing bridesmaid’s duties as her sister Ishita Advani got ready for her wedding ceremony.

In the pictures, Kiara can be seen applying ‘nazar ka tikka’ on her sister’s neck as she dressed up for the special day. “Nazar na lage (Let no one’s evil eye be on you),” Kiara wrote.

