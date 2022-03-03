Kim Kardashian has declared herself ‘legally single,’ and has dropped West from her surname

Kim Kardashian’s request to be recognised legally single while going through divorce proceedings with Kanye West has been granted. Kim will no longer use the surname West as a result of the decision, but it does not mean that her divorce is final.

This simply means that she is single while she and Kanye work out a divorce settlement. According to TMZ, the judge announced the decision in court on Wednesday morning, and the 41-year-old reality TV personality also testified via Zoom. According to TMZ, Ye’s lawyer did not object to Kim’s reinstatement. The attorney did state that Ye was required to meet three conditions in order to make the adjustment. The first was that “any right to receive reimbursement for money that is supposed to be divided will be preserved in the event that either of them dies,” which the judge granted.

Kim’s other two requests, on the other hand, were denied: that she not transfer any assets held in trust and that she relinquish the “marital privilege” if she remarried. According to TMZ, “a new spouse would not have to testify about communications he had with [Kim].” However, Kim’s decision to change her status comes after court filings revealed that she has been attempting to move on from her marriage, whereas Kanye has not. The creator of “Jesus Walks” denied the beauty mogul’s request to be legally single on February 18.

Meanwhile, Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye after six years of marriage in February 2021, has been adamant that being declared legally single “will help Kanye accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path that will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”