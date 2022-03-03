Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 01:49 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kim Kardashian has declared herself ‘legally single,’ and has dropped West from her surname

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 01:49 am
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has declared herself ‘legally single,’ and has dropped West from her surname

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kim Kardashian’s request to be recognised legally single while going through divorce proceedings with Kanye West has been granted. Kim will no longer use the surname West as a result of the decision, but it does not mean that her divorce is final.

This simply means that she is single while she and Kanye work out a divorce settlement. According to TMZ, the judge announced the decision in court on Wednesday morning, and the 41-year-old reality TV personality also testified via Zoom. According to TMZ, Ye’s lawyer did not object to Kim’s reinstatement. The attorney did state that Ye was required to meet three conditions in order to make the adjustment. The first was that “any right to receive reimbursement for money that is supposed to be divided will be preserved in the event that either of them dies,” which the judge granted.

Kim’s other two requests, on the other hand, were denied: that she not transfer any assets held in trust and that she relinquish the “marital privilege” if she remarried. According to TMZ, “a new spouse would not have to testify about communications he had with [Kim].” However, Kim’s decision to change her status comes after court filings revealed that she has been attempting to move on from her marriage, whereas Kanye has not. The creator of “Jesus Walks” denied the beauty mogul’s request to be legally single on February 18.

Meanwhile, Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye after six years of marriage in February 2021, has been adamant that being declared legally single “will help Kanye accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path that will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

 

Read More

19 mins ago
Scarlett Johansson explains why she was "so protective" of her pregnancies

Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about how she dealt with her pregnancy...
23 mins ago
Robert Pattinson gushes about the'really, really solid' script ahead of the film's release

In a new interview with ET, Robert Pattinson revealed how his closest...
26 mins ago
Julia Fox EXPLAINS Her relationship with Kanye West was the "best thing that could have happened to her."

Julia Fox is finally speaking out about her brief relationship with rapper...
35 mins ago
Greta Van Fleet Announces Arena Tour for Fall 2022

Greta Van Fleet, the legendary anthemic rock band, has announced a slew...
58 mins ago
Former royal chef reveals the Queen's unusual banana-eating habit and strawberry demand

From Diana's strict no fat and red meat diet to Prince Harry's...
1 hour ago
As he praises courageous Ukrainians, Prince Charles accepts a 'Stop Putin' poster from a young girl

Prince Charles accepted a poster with the words "Stop Putin" from a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Master Changan
14 seconds ago
VIDEO: Master Changan Reveals the Launch Date of the Oshan X7 SUV

Master Changan Motor has officially announced that the Oshan X7 SUV will...
Dua Lipa
5 mins ago
Dua Lipa has been sued by a reggae band who claims her hit Levitating is a rip-off of their 2017 song

A band has reportedly filed a lawsui 'Well, when we made Levitating,...
Lisa Kudrow
9 mins ago
Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunite on the premiere of Shining Vale

Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunited on the red carpet for the...
Kanye West
14 mins ago
Kanye West posts the first photo of himself with Chaney Jones on Instagram, seemingly confirming his new romance

Kanye West appears to have confirmed his new romance with Chaney Jones...
Adsence Ad 300X600