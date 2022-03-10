Kim Kardashian to give up fame for professional law career

Kim Kardashian has declared herself ‘legally single,’ and has dropped West from her surname

Kim Kardashian discusses if she’s ever contemplated giving up her celebrity for more “satisfying job,” such as her law profession.

During an interview with 9Honey, the actress revealed her ambitions and plans.

There she didn’t hold anything back and candidly quipped, “I don’t really know if I would fully take it on.”

But, “The ultimate goal would be to have a law firm that really helps continue this fight.”

Mainly because “I truly believe that the smartest people I’ve ever met are people that are on the inside: incarcerated people, they spend so much time learning about their cases and figuring out the law. They only have themselves to save their lives.”

Thinking about it, “It would be amazing to start a firm and have formerly incarcerated people run it and work there.”