Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 11:58 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kim Kardashian to give up fame for professional law career

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 11:58 pm
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has declared herself ‘legally single,’ and has dropped West from her surname

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kim Kardashian discusses if she’s ever contemplated giving up her celebrity for more “satisfying job,” such as her law profession.

During an interview with 9Honey, the actress revealed her ambitions and plans.

There she didn’t hold anything back and candidly quipped, “I don’t really know if I would fully take it on.”

But, “The ultimate goal would be to have a law firm that really helps continue this fight.”

Mainly because “I truly believe that the smartest people I’ve ever met are people that are on the inside: incarcerated people, they spend so much time learning about their cases and figuring out the law. They only have themselves to save their lives.”

Thinking about it, “It would be amazing to start a firm and have formerly incarcerated people run it and work there.”

Read More

20 mins ago
Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

A mesmerising photo of Sri Lankan showbiz industry actress Jacqueline Fernandez is doing...
21 mins ago
The shocking cost of Queen Elizabeth II's engagement to Prince Philip has been revealed

The engagement ring given to Queen Elizabeth II by her late husband,...
23 mins ago
Prince Charles once considered Meghan Markle as her ‘daughter’

Prince Charles once "admired" Meghan Markle and "treated her like a daughter"...
23 mins ago
Kate Middleton believes in forgiveness rather than vengeance

Kate Middleton's smile and people-pleasing gestures indicate that she believes in forgiveness...
34 mins ago
Hira Mani shares her most beautiful pictures    

Hira Mani is a Pakistani film actress. She was born on February...
48 mins ago
Iqra Aziz flaunts her new hair look

Iqra Aziz, who has been enjoying her time as the new mom...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Amna Ilyas
29 seconds ago
Amna Ilyas looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Amna Ilyas  is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and a model. She was...
Another model Fareeha Sheikh reveals Sana Javed's misbehavior
17 mins ago
Another model Fareeha Sheikh reveals Sana Javed’s misbehavior

Another day, another model shared her awful behavior while working with Sana...
19 mins ago
Kanye West attacks Pete Davidson yet again in a new Eazy video

Kanye West continues to lash out at Pete Davidson, who is dating...
Jacqueline Fernandez's
20 mins ago
Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

A mesmerising photo of Sri Lankan showbiz industry actress Jacqueline Fernandez is doing...
Adsence Ad 300X600