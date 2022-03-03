Madiha Imam looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Madiha Imam is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model. In 2015, she made her acting debut in the drama series Ishq Mein Teray as a supporting character.

She is known for her leading roles in several television series, including Dear Maya, Dushmaan-E-Jaan, Muqaddar, Ek Jhooti Love Story, and many more.

She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

She is very active on her social media accounts and never fails to impress her followers by sharing her most recent, stunning photos.Here are a few of the latest pictures of Madiha Imam.

Have a look!

