Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:30 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Madiha Imam looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:30 am
Madiha Imam
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Madiha Imam is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model. In 2015, she made her acting debut in the drama series Ishq Mein Teray as a supporting character.

She is known for her leading roles in several television series, including Dear Maya, Dushmaan-E-Jaan, Muqaddar, Ek Jhooti Love Story, and many more.

She is a talented actor who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

She is very active on her social media accounts and never fails to impress her followers by sharing her most recent, stunning photos.Here are a few of the latest pictures of Madiha Imam.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Syeda Madiha Imam (@madihaimam)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
Iqra Aziz poses for a morning selfie with her son Kabir Hussain

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz, who has been enjoying her time as the new...
2 hours ago
Hira Mani shares casual photos with friends

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress. She was born on February 27,...
3 hours ago
BTS: Lizzo's sister Vanessa Jefferson recalls meeting Kim Taehyung in Los Angeles like a true fangirl

Lizzo is one of BTS' most devoted fans. Kim Taehyung nicknamed V...
3 hours ago
Fight Breaks Out Between Peacock and Goat in Jungle, Video Amuses The Internet

Animal and bird videos are, unsurprisingly, popular on the internet. Every day...
3 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Artist Grooves to 'Srivalli' on Stage in the Middle of a Play, Amuses the Internet

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has wowed audiences...
3 hours ago
Britney Spears celebrates her new found fashion freedom and responds to fans' concerns about her beach photos

Britney Spears, who is currently on vacation with her fiancé Sam Asghari...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Today’s Nerdle Of The Day Answer #43: 3rd March
2 mins ago
Today’s Nerdle Of The Day Answer #43: 3rd March 2022

Greetings, nerds! What do you have planned for the day? Guess what...
Mario Hermoso
3 mins ago
Mario Hermoso’s injury has been confirmed by Atletico Madrid

MADRID: Mario Hermoso, an Atletico Madrid defender, is expected to miss Sunday's...
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui
3 mins ago
Karachi cannot be run by artificial party or system: Khalid Maqbool

Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) and Member National Assembly Khalid Maqbool...
14 mins ago
Apple plans to release a foldable iPad/Mac hybrid by 2026

According to reports, Apple is working on a foldable tablet with a...
Adsence Ad 300X600