Maya Ali is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot

Gorgeous actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Maya Ali, who is properly known for her kind nature and amazing acting skills mesmerized fans with her dreamy photoshoot.

The diva kept her look subtle yet stylish. The actress, who loves her pink color that enables her personality to shine through, picked out a mustard pink dress with a pink dupatta. She styled this with golden studs.

Maya started her journey in showbiz as a VJ and now she is all set to step into the production field. The stunning actress has worked on a variety of projects and has starred in a number of films as a leading lady. She has 6.7 million followers on her Instagram account.

