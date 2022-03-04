Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 12:22 am
Maya Ali looks fresh as a rose in a classic red, see photos

Pakistani actress Maya Ali, dressed in red from head to toe, did just that as she looked like her elegant self in a gorgeous red dress.

Red is a classic, and Maya surely knows how to pull it off in the right way! In a picture shared by her on her official Instagram, the diva looks every bit as stunning in a classic red dress by Maya Pret.

The dress featured a straight shirt with a pair of matching straight pants twisted with a golden organza dupatta that added an extra bit of oomph to the classic number.

The red hue of the dress was definitely enough to steal the show, but the Pehli Si Muhabbat actress didn’t just stop there. She styled the classic number with a red rose headband to show the world how it’s done.

