Mehwish Hayat’s new photo makes round on social media

Mehwish Hayat, an actress and social media sensation who surely knows how to be in the headlines, proved she is a glam diva in her latest Instagram picture.

On Instagram, the Man Jali actress shared her picture in a full glamourous look, flaunting her hair like a pro with a beautiful smile. She captioned the post: “The fire got’em sweating.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Mehwish Hayat is a Pakistani film and television actress. She was born on 6th January 1983 in Karachi where she spent all her life. Currently, she resides in the same city with her family.

