Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 07:57 pm
Mehwish Hayat’s new photo makes round on social media

Mehwish Hayat, an actress and social media sensation who surely knows how to be in the headlines, proved she is a glam diva in her latest Instagram picture.

On Instagram, the Man Jali actress shared her picture in a full glamourous look, flaunting her hair like a pro with a beautiful smile. She captioned the post: “The fire got’em sweating.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Mehwish Hayat is a Pakistani film and television actress. She was born on 6th January 1983 in Karachi where she spent all her life. Currently, she resides in the same city with her family.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

