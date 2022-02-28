Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 02:30 am
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup make their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 SAG Awards

The SAG Awards 2022 were held on February 28 in Los Angeles, California. With some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry expected to attend, fans were hoping to see some of their favourite couples, such as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, but were disappointed when they did not attend the awards ceremony. Nonetheless, it was an exciting event as another Hollywood couple made their relationship red carpet official.

Billy Crudup, star of The Morning Show, walked the red carpet with girlfriend Naomi Watts as the couple made their SAG Awards debut in 2022. Despite the fact that the couple has been dating since 2017, they made their first official red carpet appearance together.

 

The couple looked stunning in black for the event. Watts looked stunning in a glittery Fendi gown, while Crudup looked dapper in a classic black tux. Watts proudly placed her arm around her partner as the pair posed on the red carpet together. Billy was among the nominees for his performance in The Morning Show, but he lost to Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae in the Best Actor in a Drama Series category.

Crudup and Watts’ relationship first sparked romance rumours in March 2017 and has reportedly been together ever since. Naomi was previously married to Liev Schreiber for 11 years before the couple divorced.

 

