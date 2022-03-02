Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 05:27 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Nimra Khan scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 05:27 pm
Nimra Khan scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot

Nimra Khan scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Nimra Khan, the stunning and brilliant actress, exudes nobility in her recent photos. In these vivid outfits by fashion designer Zahra Ahmed, she looks drool-worthy.

The stunning diva is also a fashion star, and whatever she wears becomes a social media fashion wish-list.

The Aey Musht e Khak actress recently collaborated with designer Zahra Ahmed on their latest luxury pret line, “Sanwar loun.” And she looks stunning in these vibrant-colored ensembles, which are ideal for welcoming the blooming spring.

Have a look:

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

30 mins ago
Scarlet Johnson talks about the most difficult obstacle in Iron Man 2

Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow in Iron Man 2, talks about...
49 mins ago
Courteney Cox revealed that she sold her house after learning that it was haunted

While promoting her upcoming horror comedy series Shining Vale, the 57-year-old actress...
58 mins ago
Reality star accused of fraud wants Kim Kardashian as her lawyer

Jen Shah, a controversial reality star, wants Kim Kardashian to be on...
1 hour ago
‘Shy’ Prince Harry has been chastised for 'desperately feeding off Meghan Markle,' according to a report

When confronted with cameras in Los Angeles, experts speak candidly about Prince...
1 hour ago
Bob Odenkirk credits his good health to help him survive a heart attack

Nobody, a 2021 film starring Bob Odenkirk, appears to be as valuable...
1 hour ago
Joey KIng and Steven Piet got Engaged!

Joey King has been seeing Steven Piet have been together for over...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Russia
51 seconds ago
Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

KYIV - Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine:...
5 mins ago
Michael Douglas will star in a series about Benjamin Franklin

In a new limited series, Hollywood icon Michael Douglas will play US...
Shilpa Shetty
14 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty recreates Chennai Express’s Tangaballi scene

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will appear as a guest judge on the upcoming...
Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 02.03.22,
15 mins ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 02 March 2022

Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 02.03.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 02.03.22,...
Adsence Ad 300X600