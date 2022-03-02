Adsence Ad 160X600
Nimra Khan scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
Nimra Khan, the stunning and brilliant actress, exudes nobility in her recent photos. In these vivid outfits by fashion designer Zahra Ahmed, she looks drool-worthy.
The stunning diva is also a fashion star, and whatever she wears becomes a social media fashion wish-list.
The Aey Musht e Khak actress recently collaborated with designer Zahra Ahmed on their latest luxury pret line, “Sanwar loun.” And she looks stunning in these vibrant-colored ensembles, which are ideal for welcoming the blooming spring.
Have a look:
For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news