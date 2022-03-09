Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:28 pm
Nimra Khan's photos go viral on social media

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:28 pm
Popular Nimra Khan, a Pakistani diva, shared her most recent stunning photos with her Instagram followers.

She captioned the post: “The best secrets are the most twisted”

Have a look!

Nimra Khan is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot. The diva kept her look subtle yet stylish.

Nimra Khan is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on 26th June 1990 in Karachi where she spent all her life with her family and still resides there.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Choti Si Ghalat Fehmi, Kaisi Khushi Le Ke Aya Chand, Rishta Anjana Sa, Jis Din Mera Viya Howai ga, and many more.

