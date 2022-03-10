Pamela Anderson making her Broadway debut at 54

Pamela Anderson will make her Broadway debut as vaudeville jazz singer Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago. Which will run for eight weeks at the Ambassador Theatre in New York beginning in April.

The former ‘Baywatch’ star described her role as vaudeville jazz singer Roxie Hart in the musical. Which runs from April 12 to June 5, as “a dream come true. Playing Roxie Hart is a dream come true,” the 54-year-old actress stated.

The play, which premiered in 1975, features music by John Kander, a book by Fred Ebb, and Bob Fosse, who was married to the original Roxie, Gwen Verdon.

Anderson also expressed his appreciation for the “freedom” afforded by working with Bob Fosse, which included the 1973 musical film ‘Cabaret,’ starring Liza Minnelli, and described the role as a “sweet getaway.”

She stated, ” “When you’re performing Fosse, you don’t have time to think about it. It’s impossible to dance, sing, and think all at the same time.”

“Knowing it’s all about the work gives you a sense of liberation and joy. For me, playing Roxie Hart is a beautiful getaway.”

Ashlee Simpson Ross and actress Michelle Williams are two more well-known actors who have played the character. Renee Zellweger portrayed Velma Kelly in the 2002 film adaption, which also starred Catherine Zeta-Jones as her acting competition and fellow felon.

