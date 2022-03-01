Photos: Zara Noor Abbas looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Zara Noor Abbas is a stunning Pakistani actress. She was born on 13th March 1990 in Lahore. She gave a start to her career in 2016.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay and many more.

Here are some recent captivating photos of Zara that she recently shared on her Instagram account. Zara is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. She posted the caption, “How was the first episode of #BadshahBegum?”

Have a look!