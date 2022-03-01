Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 10:11 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Photos: Zara Noor Abbas looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 10:11 pm

Photos: Zara Noor Abbas looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Zara Noor Abbas is a stunning Pakistani actress. She was born on 13th March 1990 in Lahore. She gave a start to her career in 2016.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay and many more.

Here are some recent captivating photos of Zara that she recently shared on her Instagram account. Zara is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. She posted the caption, “How was the first episode of #BadshahBegum?”

Have a look!

 

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Saba Qamar, Nauman Ijaz’s ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ release date announced

There are numerous love stories all around us, each one as unique...
2 hours ago
Naimal Khawar is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot

Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar has mesmerized her fans with new gorgeous photos...
2 hours ago
Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Kubra Khan spotted without make-up on 'Sinf e Aahan' set

ISPR's most anticipated drama serial, Sinf-e-Aahan [Women of Steel], is receiving widespread...
2 hours ago
The real reason Ben Affleck didn't attend the SAG Awards 2022

Stars from all over the world flocked to the SAG Awards 2022,...
2 hours ago
Mansha Pasha looks exquisite in her recent pictures 

Mansha Pasha is a Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ who has worked...
2 hours ago
Danish Taimoor looks stunning in his photoshoot

Danish Taimoor is a Pakistani actor and model. He was born on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
34 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are waiting for the Queen’s death before making a ‘part-time’ return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their home in the United...
Myanmar further extends entry restrictions until end of March
42 mins ago
Myanmar further extends entry restrictions until end of March

YANGON, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar's Foreign Affairs Ministry on Tuesday further...
Feroze Khan
44 mins ago
Feroze Khan gives royal vibes in latest photoshoot

The Pakistani actor Feroze Khan is winning the hearts of his fans with...
Ahmed Ali Akbar has not watched a single episode of Parizaad!
1 hour ago
Ahmed Ali Akbar has not watched a single episode of Parizaad!

Ahmed Ali Akbar, the main actor in the blockbuster drama serial Parizaad,...
Adsence Ad 300X600