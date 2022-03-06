Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 12:42 am
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘do not like to do things quietly,’ according to a source

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been advised to return to the UK only if they can “keep it quiet” for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been urged to refrain from performing attention-seeking stunts ahead of their upcoming visit to the United Kingdom.

According to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, it would be “probably better” if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not return because it would “steal” attention away from the Queen.

Sacerdoti told Royally Us, “I don’t personally imagine Meghan coming to the UK very easily.”

The expert added: “She may prove me wrong but people here have such a low opinion of her if not of both of them these days that I think she would be very brave to come back to the UK.”

He went on: “But I do still say that if they could come back and if they could not be front and centre, keep it quiet but just come back to help celebrate not just for the Queen but for the whole country then that will probably be very nice and it might rehabilitate them somewhat towards the British people. I don’t really think that’s their style anymore.”

Sacerdoti claimed: “They don’t like to do things quietly, they don’t like someone else to be the centre of attention when they’re around and I think that where Harry and Meghan go, it’s the Harry and Meghan show.”

