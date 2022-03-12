Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 07:49 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Harry made an unfortunate remark about Meghan

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 07:49 pm
Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan have been advised to avoid attention-seeking stunts

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Prince Harry made an “upsetting comment” that Meghan Markle’s family took “like a lead balloon.”

“Harry was guest editing the Today programme on Radio 4 shortly thereafter and he claimed he’d had a lot of fun over Christmas,” royal critic Jennie Bond remarked in the 2022 Channel 5 documentary “Harry and Meghan Vs The Monarchy.”

Then he remarked something really unfortunate: ‘I suppose it’s the family she never had,’ referring to Meghan.

“Well, that went down like a lead balloon with the Markle family, obviously. And it’s a remark they’ve never forgotten.”

Read More

17 mins ago
When Prince Charles becomes King, he intends to slim down the monarchy and remove "hangers-on."

PRINCE CHARLES intends to shake up the Royal Family business once he...
21 mins ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'beating the royals to the punch' with their 'do-it-yourself royalty.'

According to brand and reputation management expert Eric Schiffer, Meghan and Prince...
25 mins ago
Meghan Markle has been warned by the Royal chef that she will have to pay for her meal, unlike the Queen

Richard Corrigan, the celebrated royal chef, does not appear to be interested...
29 mins ago
Prince Harry 'gave the Queen 15 minutes' notice of his impending return to the United Kingdom.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed on Friday that Harry...
38 mins ago
Kanye West unconcerned about Kim Kardashian making it official with Pete Davidson

Kanye West seemed to be unconcerned with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's confirmation...
42 mins ago
Mahira Khan shares stunning photos from their trip to northern

Mahira Khan, a famous and beautiful actress in the Pakistani showbiz industry....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
2 mins ago
In the midst of a silly feud’ over security, Prince Harry will ‘regret’ missing the Philip memorial

The Duke of Sussex announced on Friday that he will not attend...
10 mins ago
Kanye West will not make it official with Chaney Jones

Kanye West has recently been seen with Kim Kardashian look alike Chaney...
Jacqueline Fernandez's
11 mins ago
You can’t take your eyes off Jacqueline Fernandez’s new photos

Jacqueline Fernandez is a Sri Lankan actress, model, and the winner of...
Prince Charles
17 mins ago
When Prince Charles becomes King, he intends to slim down the monarchy and remove “hangers-on.”

PRINCE CHARLES intends to shake up the Royal Family business once he...
Adsence Ad 300X600