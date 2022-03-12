Prince Harry made an unfortunate remark about Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan have been advised to avoid attention-seeking stunts

Prince Harry made an “upsetting comment” that Meghan Markle’s family took “like a lead balloon.”

“Harry was guest editing the Today programme on Radio 4 shortly thereafter and he claimed he’d had a lot of fun over Christmas,” royal critic Jennie Bond remarked in the 2022 Channel 5 documentary “Harry and Meghan Vs The Monarchy.”

Then he remarked something really unfortunate: ‘I suppose it’s the family she never had,’ referring to Meghan.

“Well, that went down like a lead balloon with the Markle family, obviously. And it’s a remark they’ve never forgotten.”