Queen Elizabeth only takes calls from two individuals

The isolation of Queen Elizabeth will end on this date

You’d think that as the monarchy’s leader, Queen Elizabeth would have to be reachable at all times.

But even Her Majesty enjoys a vacation from royal responsibilities again and then, and according to a royal analyst, there are only two persons she will answer the phone to when she does.

They’re not Prince Charles or Prince William, either.

Last year, royal researcher Jonathan Sacerdoti alleged that MI6 presented The Queen with a Samsung phone in an interview with True Royalty TV anchor Christina Garibaldi.

The Queen is claimed to keep the gadget with her while she is not at Buckingham Palace, Balmoral, Windsor, or Sandringham, and will never miss a call from her daughter and family friend.

The expert claimed: “The two people she phones the most are said to be her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren.

“He is the son-in-law of the Queen’s friend, the late Earl of Carnarvon and his home was Highclere castle in Berkshire which viewers of TV may know better as Downton Abbey.”