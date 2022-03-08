Ray Quinn and Emily Ashleigh’s relationship timeline, from their first meeting to the birth of their first child

Ray Quinn rose to prominence in the early 2000s on the Liverpool soap Brookside before going on to appear on X Factor, Dancing on Ice, and Hollyoaks, solidifying his status as a household name.

Following a public divorce from his ex-wife Emma Stephen, with whom he had son Harry, the former singer remarried in 2017.

In June of 2017, the 28-year-old met his now-fiancee, schoolteacher Emily Fletcher Ashleigh.

Despite their obvious online crushes, Quinn stated that he intends to take things slowly, telling Star Mag that marriage isn’t on the cards just yet.

“There’s no rush,” he said. Why fix something that isn’t broken? My first priority is to keep my son happy and safe.

“She’s a teacher, and we got married last June.” It was destiny. I believe that whatever is meant for you will not be lost. I despise dating apps. A text message or a Tinder photo is completely pointless.”

Ashleigh made their relationship public by posting on Instagram about how much she adored the former television star.

Ray Quinn announces engagement

After four years together, the couple took the plunge and purchased their first home.

Quinn shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of Ashleigh, her son Lucien, and himself holding their keys in front of a stack of congratulations cards.

“Words just can’t describe this feeling… after one hell of a year, along with the advice and help from our family and friends, we’ve managed to do this!!” he captioned the post. Our everlasting home!!! WOW!!”

Ashleigh also shared a photo of herself smiling outside their new home with the caption, “Our closest family and friends will know just how much this means to us!” It feels amazing to be able to say we did it after such a whirlwind year. WOW.”

Ray Quinn announces pregnancy news

Quinn shared a beautiful video of himself and his fiancée in an empty theatre on Instagram with the caption: “Time to tell the world…”

Ashleigh, dressed all in white, meets Quinn and the two dance on stage before meeting hands over her newly formed baby bump.

The final shot shows a scan of their child with the caption ‘Coming Soon’ on screen before fading to black.

Whilst the pair both have a son each from previous relationships, this will be their first together.