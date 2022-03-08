Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 05:19 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Ray Quinn and Emily Ashleigh’s relationship timeline, from their first meeting to the birth of their first child

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 05:19 pm
Ray Quinn

Ray Quinn and Emily Ashleigh’s relationship timeline, from their first meeting to the birth of their first child

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Ray Quinn rose to prominence in the early 2000s on the Liverpool soap Brookside before going on to appear on X Factor, Dancing on Ice, and Hollyoaks, solidifying his status as a household name.

Following a public divorce from his ex-wife Emma Stephen, with whom he had son Harry, the former singer remarried in 2017.

In June of 2017, the 28-year-old met his now-fiancee, schoolteacher Emily Fletcher Ashleigh.

Despite their obvious online crushes, Quinn stated that he intends to take things slowly, telling Star Mag that marriage isn’t on the cards just yet.

“There’s no rush,” he said. Why fix something that isn’t broken? My first priority is to keep my son happy and safe.

“She’s a teacher, and we got married last June.” It was destiny. I believe that whatever is meant for you will not be lost. I despise dating apps. A text message or a Tinder photo is completely pointless.”

Ashleigh made their relationship public by posting on Instagram about how much she adored the former television star.

Ray Quinn announces engagement

After four years together, the couple took the plunge and purchased their first home.

Quinn shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of Ashleigh, her son Lucien, and himself holding their keys in front of a stack of congratulations cards.

“Words just can’t describe this feeling… after one hell of a year, along with the advice and help from our family and friends, we’ve managed to do this!!” he captioned the post. Our everlasting home!!! WOW!!”

Ashleigh also shared a photo of herself smiling outside their new home with the caption, “Our closest family and friends will know just how much this means to us!” It feels amazing to be able to say we did it after such a whirlwind year. WOW.”

Ray Quinn announces pregnancy news

Quinn shared a beautiful video of himself and his fiancée in an empty theatre on Instagram with the caption: “Time to tell the world…”

Ashleigh, dressed all in white, meets Quinn and the two dance on stage before meeting hands over her newly formed baby bump.

The final shot shows a scan of their child with the caption ‘Coming Soon’ on screen before fading to black.
Whilst the pair both have a son each from previous relationships, this will be their first together.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
While battling depression in the United Kingdom, Meghan Markle urged women to "raise their voices."

During her final public appearance as a working royal, Meghan Markle revealed...
2 hours ago
Prince George foretold the name of Meghan Markle's son long before she gave birth?

Prince George, son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, once baffled a...
2 hours ago
Princess Charlene's twins'miss her' during her absence and recovery from an unknown illness

Princess Charlene of Monaco has been out of the public eye for...
2 hours ago
Prince Andrew mocked Harry's desire to be "normal": 'You have responsibilities.'

Prince Andrew once lectured nephew Prince Harry on the importance of wanting...
14 hours ago
Netflix has announced the premiere date for Russian Doll Season 2 — WATCH TEASER

Russian Doll is returning to Netflix this spring! Netflix announced on Monday...
14 hours ago
Kristen Stewart claims she went golfing with fiancée Dylan Meyer and friends to celebrate her Oscar nomination

Kristen Stewart's first Academy Award nomination was a home run. At the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Nagaland Lottery result on, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 8 March 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 08 March 2022. Today 1 PM,...
State Bank
15 mins ago
State Bank maintains key policy rate at 9.75%

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday decided to maintain...
Adidas
19 mins ago
Adidas latest to close Russia stores following invasion

FRANKFURT - German sportswear group Adidas is temporarily closing its stores in...
22 mins ago
Govt took measures to provide conducive environment to women, girls: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Tuesday said...
Adsence Ad 300X600