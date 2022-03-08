Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 08:12 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Sandra Bullock talks about Channing Tatum’s Nude scene in the movie The Lost City

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 08:12 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, stars of the new adventure-romance film The Lost City, reflected on Tatum’s spectacular nude scene in the movie. The Lost City of D, as it was previously titled, was confirmed to be in production in October 2020, with Bullock initially connected.

Read more: Sandra Bullock recalls intimate scene with Ryan Reynolds

Tatum, on the other hand, was cast as the film’s male protagonist in December 2020. Both key players were given the opportunity to reflect on Tatum’s terrifying naked moment in an interview. Detailing how it affected not only him but also other members of the cast and crew. Bullock and Tatum, in particular, recalled a scene in which she spoke to him at eye level with a “certain portion of his body,” which added to the film’s strangeness. The performers’ rapid, familiar joking with each other throughout the rest of the dialogue suggested their unease with the scenario.

Read more: Sandra Bullocks were all praises for Streaming sites

Bullock, on the other hand said:  “You must genuinely like and trust the individual in question. There was no strangeness; you’d think there would be strangeness. But he was so relaxed about it that he dropped everything and chatted to it.” Meanwhile, when it comes to filming naked scenes, Tatum has never been known as an actor who is hesitant to reveal his entire body on television. The actor rose to prominence as the titular character in the Magic Mike series of comedy-drama films. In which he plays a young man named Adam who gets into the male-stripping business.

Fans may be assured, or scared, depending on their mood. But they are sure up for a wild ride. Now that this horrifying scenario has been confirmed for the film by its own prominent stars. On April 8, 2022, The Lost City will be released.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
Here's why Nicole Kidman missed the Oscar nominees luncheon

On Monday, the Oscar nominees luncheon was hosted at the Fairmont Century...
2 hours ago
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attended Paris Fashion Week

On Monday, March 7, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were photographed leaving...
4 hours ago
Kalpen Suresh Modi talks about his experience in Hollywood

Kalpen Suresh Modi, better known by his stage name Kal Penn, is...
4 hours ago
Leonardo DiCaprio donates $10 million to help Ukraine in the war

Leonardo DiCaprio, a Hollywood star, has donated $10 million to aid Ukraine...
3 days ago
Horoscope Today 5th March- The 'Luckiest Day of the Year' has arrived, bringing you a miracle.

Are you ready to strike it rich? I'm sure you are! It's...
3 days ago
Madamé Albana Planeja holds a special event to advocate Women Empowerment

Equality and diversity are an important aspect for the society's growth, as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Camila Cabello
5 mins ago
Camila Cabello explains why she accidentally flashed her naked boob on TV following an embarrassing One Show gaffe

The former Fifth Harmony singer, 25, stunned teatime staple The One Show...
Levitating
9 mins ago
Dua Lipa’s hit song Levitating lands in legal trouble

After a copyright complaint was filed on her popular song Levitating, singer...
python
10 mins ago
Viral: Netizens are surprised to see a little girl play with a python

On social media, a disturbing video of a little child playing with...
Muhammad Wasim Jr
10 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Muhammad Wasim Jr. removed from Pakistan Test squad

RAWALPINDI: Muhammad Wasim jr, a rising bowling all-rounder, has been removed from...
Adsence Ad 300X600