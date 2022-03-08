Sandra Bullock talks about Channing Tatum’s Nude scene in the movie The Lost City

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, stars of the new adventure-romance film The Lost City, reflected on Tatum’s spectacular nude scene in the movie. The Lost City of D, as it was previously titled, was confirmed to be in production in October 2020, with Bullock initially connected.

Tatum, on the other hand, was cast as the film’s male protagonist in December 2020. Both key players were given the opportunity to reflect on Tatum’s terrifying naked moment in an interview. Detailing how it affected not only him but also other members of the cast and crew. Bullock and Tatum, in particular, recalled a scene in which she spoke to him at eye level with a “certain portion of his body,” which added to the film’s strangeness. The performers’ rapid, familiar joking with each other throughout the rest of the dialogue suggested their unease with the scenario.

Bullock, on the other hand said: “You must genuinely like and trust the individual in question. There was no strangeness; you’d think there would be strangeness. But he was so relaxed about it that he dropped everything and chatted to it.” Meanwhile, when it comes to filming naked scenes, Tatum has never been known as an actor who is hesitant to reveal his entire body on television. The actor rose to prominence as the titular character in the Magic Mike series of comedy-drama films. In which he plays a young man named Adam who gets into the male-stripping business.

Fans may be assured, or scared, depending on their mood. But they are sure up for a wild ride. Now that this horrifying scenario has been confirmed for the film by its own prominent stars. On April 8, 2022, The Lost City will be released.

