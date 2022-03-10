Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 08:07 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Sara Loren opens up about why she chose to work in Bollywood

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 08:07 pm
Sara Loren opens up about why she chose to work in Bollywood

Sara Loren opens up about why she chose to work in Bollywood

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Actress Sara Loren opened up about why she prefers working in the Bollywood industry.

Despite a long career in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, he chooses to work in India. The Anjuman actor remarked in an interview for Momina’s Mixed Plate that she enjoys working in Bollywood because it is a larger and more established industry.

She went on to say that the type of content produced by Pakistani businesses is really different and that our industry is also evolving.

The Ishq Click actress further claimed that the Bhatt family launched her career in Bollywood and considers herself her family. Apart from her well-known Bollywood roles, she has also appeared in Barkhaa and Fraud Saiyaan.

On the work front, she was recently seen in the Pakistani film Ishrat Made In China, where she will play a Chinese girl named Jiya. This will be her return to the Pakistani film business.

Read More

21 mins ago
Dwayne Johnson announced the dates of his two upcoming movies Black Adam and DC Leaque of Super Pets

DC fans will have to wait a little longer. As actor Dwayne...
31 mins ago
Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his wife's birthday with a star-studded party

Shahzad Sheikh recently celebrated his wife Hina's birthday with a fun-filled birthday...
35 mins ago
Zhalay Sarhadi looks breathtaking in new alluring photos

Popular Pakistani diva Zhalay Sarhadi Shares her latest gorgeous Photos with her...
38 mins ago
Katrina Kaif in a Printed Green Bralette Will Take Your Breath Away: See her gorgeous pictures

Actor Katrina Kaif, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, took to Instagram to...
51 mins ago
Ward Horton joins CW's mystery drama Tom Swift

Ward Horton, who starred in 'The Gilded Age,' has been cast in...
52 mins ago
Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan pair-up for upcoming drama

Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan twinning in a black outfit and blue...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

superyacht
2 mins ago
Mystery The £532 million superyacht rumoured to be warmonger Putin’s is being surrounded by Italian officials who want to know who owns it

A MYSTERIOUS superyacht worth £532 million has been surrounded by Italian officials...
Hareem Farooq stuns her fans with spectacular pictures
6 mins ago
Hareem Farooq stuns her fans with spectacular pictures

Hareem Farooq is a successful Pakistani actress and Host who started her...
7 mins ago
Josh Peck is starring in Christopher Nolan’s World War II

Josh Peck, who starred in 'Drake and Josh,' has joined the cast...
lumpy skin disease virus LSDV
10 mins ago
Livestock and Fisheries Secretary calls for ban on cow markets across Sindh to contain LSDV

Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Secretary Tanzeemuddin Khero on Thursday urged Sindh Local...
Adsence Ad 300X600