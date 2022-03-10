Sara Loren opens up about why she chose to work in Bollywood

Actress Sara Loren opened up about why she prefers working in the Bollywood industry.

Despite a long career in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, he chooses to work in India. The Anjuman actor remarked in an interview for ‘Momina’s Mixed Plate‘ that she enjoys working in Bollywood because it is a larger and more established industry.

She went on to say that the type of content produced by Pakistani businesses is really different and that our industry is also evolving.

The Ishq Click actress further claimed that the Bhatt family launched her career in Bollywood and considers herself her family. Apart from her well-known Bollywood roles, she has also appeared in Barkhaa and Fraud Saiyaan.

On the work front, she was recently seen in the Pakistani film Ishrat Made In China, where she will play a Chinese girl named Jiya. This will be her return to the Pakistani film business.