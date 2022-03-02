Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 05:25 pm
Scarlet Johnson talks about the most difficult obstacle in Iron Man 2

Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow in Iron Man 2, talks about the most difficult obstacle she faced while filming the sequel.

Read more: Scarlett Johansson is planning to launch her own skincare line in March

Since her debut in Iron Man 2, Johansson has appeared in nine MCU films.  Including her own standalone film, Black Widow. In the wider MCU story, both Johansson and Black Widow have gone through a lot. Including an implied romance with the Hulk and countless brutal fighting sequences. In a recent interview, Johansson stated that the most difficult aspect of filming Iron Man 2 was having to prepare for heavy stunt work.

Scarlett was just in her early twenties when she was cast as Black Widow. She claims she had “never stepped foot in a gym” before being cast. “That was a tremendous event for me since I was, I don’t know, 23 or 24 when I was cast in Iron Man 2,” she said. I’d never been to a gym before, and I only had five weeks to prepare for these massive stunt scenes. It was before we worked out how to be most efficient in the process of shooting stunt work. What could be handed off to other stunt specialists. Also, what the actor would actually need to perform when we were doing it over a decade ago.

Read more: Scarlett Johansson shares details about her ‘insane’ family’s secret

Given Johansson’s shenanigans throughout her time in the MCU, this comes as no surprise. If she wasn’t physically prepared for the activity needed of Black Widow, it would be difficult for her to retain her mental health.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

